State Official Says Some Rural Cell Service Could End Friday

Vermont state officials say they are working as hard as they can to replace cellphone service, including the ability to call 911 from a mobile phone, which is likely to be lost soon in some rural areas of the state.

Clay Purvis of the Department of Public Service says the financially troubled Vanu CoverageCo, which has been the provider, will likely cease operations in Vermont, possibly Friday.

Twenty-six towns would be affected.

Grace Cottage hospital in Townshend says a lack of cell reception would be a giant step backward. CEO Douglas DiVello sent a letter to the governor, state officials and lawmakers saying the hospital is deeply concerned that residents and visitors will not be able to successfully call 911.

CoverageCo did not return a phone message seeking comment.

