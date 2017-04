New York State Police say they’ve arrested a man and woman late Thursday in connection with the robbery and shooting of a Hague store clerk earlier this week.

The Post-Star reports that the two are residents of the Queensbury area and are currently charged with felony robbery.

The couple is likely to be arraigned this morning with more charges expected then. Police identified them as Vittorio L. Campano, 25, and Christine W. Tomko, 27.