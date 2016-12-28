State Police: Man Stole Slain Trooper's Identity

By 37 minutes ago

New York State Police have arrested a man they believe stole the identity of a cop killed in a car crash earlier this year.

State Police say Bronx resident Steven Calderon stole the identity of Trooper Timothy Pratt. Pratt was killed in October after he was struck by a passing vehicle while assisting a motorist in the Saratoga County town of Wilton.

Troopers say days later, Calderon opened a line of credit at a Home Depot store to purchase $5,000 worth of items.

Suspecting suspicious activity, Home Depot staff contacted a member of Pratt’s family on the day of his funeral to verify the payments.

Calderon is in jail and is facing felony charges.

Tags: 
Timothy Pratt
identity theft

