State Seeks To Curtail Deaths On Railroad Tracks

Following a sharp increase in people killed by moving trains in Massachusetts, officials are planning to create a new task force to investigate the deaths.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state will seek federal help and advice from transit operators in other states on how to prevent the deaths, many of which appear to be suicides.

"This is obviously something that is a concern for us, and I know it is a concern for folks in other parts of the country as well," said Baker.

Since the first of July, 11 people have been struck and killed by MBTA trains. There were 22 deaths during the 12 months that ended June 30th – twice the number from the previous year.

The federal government for the last decade has tried to reduce the number of railway suicides through a public awareness campaign and better tracking of data.