State Senate Will Consider Ridesharing Bill Monday

By 19 seconds ago

Credit Alexander Torrenegra/Wikimedia Commons

The New York State Senate is scheduled to consider a bill to bring ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft upstate on Monday.

The State Senate is scheduled to take up a bill to legalize ridesharing that’s sponsored by Senate Insurance Committee Chairman James Seward.

In a statement Seward said ridesharing  “delivers economic, environmental, and public safety benefits and is long overdue.”

Those using the services can get a ride through a smartphone app. Currently in New York, ridesharing companies are only allowed to operate in New York City.

Despite loud calls from advocates, a bill to expand ridesharing failed to clear legislative hurdles last year. Lawmakers had disagreed over insurance requirements.

Tags: 
Uber
Lyft
Ridesharing

