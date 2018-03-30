State Senator Adam Hinds Will Seek Re-Election

Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hinds has kicked off his re-election campaign.

State Senator Adam Hinds, a first-term Democrat from Pittsfield, identifies population decline and a lack of broadband internet and transportation access as the region’s key challenges. One of his defining causes, the Berkshire Flyer program that would establish New York City-to-Berkshire County rail service, just moved into a pilot development phase. For now, with no opponent yet in sight, Hinds is focusing on the basics.

“We’re in the middle of collecting signatures to make sure we’re on the ballot, so we’ll have a May 1 deadline for that, and head into the summer with some strength,” said Hinds.