State Senator Marchione To Retire

By 2 hours ago
  • www.nysenate.gov

New York State Senator Kathy Marchione, a Republican from the 43rd District, has decided not to seek re-election.  Marchione made the announcement Wednesday evening saying the decision was difficult but it’s the “right thing” to do for her family.

“I am the primary caregiver for my mother Dorothy and want to enjoy every day with her,” Marchione said in a statement. “I also have four of the world’s most wonderful grandchildren whom I absolutely treasure every moment with and want to continue spoiling. I look forward to finally having more quality time to share and spend with them and the rest of our family,” says Marchione.

She also said her time in the Senate was an honor and a privilege.

“The overwhelming support and continued trust and confidence that voters in Columbia, Rensselaer and Washington Counties – and especially my home County of Saratoga – have continually placed in me is something I deeply appreciate and will forever cherish,” said Marchione.

Marchione started her political career at 25 as Halfmoon Town Clerk.  She later served on the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors and the Saratoga County Clerk’s Office before being elected to the state senate in 2013.

“I will continue being a strong, outspoken, passionate supporter of efforts to make New York State an even better, more affordable place [to live],” said Marchione.

Kathy Marchione
Kathy Marchione

