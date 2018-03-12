State Survey Asks NY Residents About Deer Concerns

By 51 minutes ago
  • Tom Reichner

New York wildlife researchers are taking a new approach to gathering citizen input to guide deer management objectives.

The Department of Environmental Conservation working with researchers at Cornell University have developed a survey asking people about deer-related interests and concerns. Among the questions:  how they would like to see the deer population in their area change over the next few years.

The survey is currently being mailed to people in a third of the state - additional households are to be surveyed next year.

The results, coupled with data on deer impacts on forest regeneration, will be used to guide deer population management decisions.

DEC previously used citizen task forces to involve state residents in the process.

© 2018 AP

Tags: 
deer
deer management
wildlife management
DEC

