STCC Employees Vote 'No Confidence' In College President

Employees at a western Massachusetts community college have taken a vote of no confidence in the new college president.

Faculty, professional staff, and other employees at Springfield Technical Community College ratified a resolution calling for the ouster of college president John Cook.

The unions and staff drew up a 9-point critique of Cook’s job performance, accusing him of failure to communicate, work with the unions, and make student success a top priority, according to Nicholas Camerota, a spokesperson for the professors.

"His judgment on a variety of different matters has been woefully lacking, lets say," Camerota said in an interview Wednesday.

The chairman of the college’s board of trustees issued a statement fully supporting Cook, who took over as STCC president in August 2016.