Steady On: Celebrating Lilith Fair At 20 At The Linda

The all female singer-songwriter tour, Steady On: Celebrating Lilith Fair at 20 will come to The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio on Saturday at 8pm.

Sharon Goldman, Lara Herscovitch, Amy Soucy, and Sloan Wainwright will play songs made famous at Lilith Fair in the late 90s along with their own music. Sharon Goldman and Sloan Wainwright join us.

 

Brandi Carlile: FreshGrass And Cover Stories

By Sep 15, 2017
Brandi Carlile
Pete Souza

Brandi Carlile and her band are playing The FreshGrass Festival at MASS MoCA this Saturday.

For more than a decade, the big-voiced roots-rocker has shared the road with twin brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth. Renowned for their high-energy live-show, their 2015 album, The Firewatcher’s Daughter is a collection of building and boiling songs full of nothing more or less than a whole lot of heart.

 

Brandi's most recent release I mentioned is Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of The Story – An Album to Benefit War Child. The Story is Carlile’s 2007 album - produced by T-Bone Burnett and featuring a resonant group of songs that earned the record Gold Status early this year -- 10  years after it’s release. Cover Stories features all new recordings of those songs by artists like Adele, Indigo Girls, Jim James, Kris Kristoffersen, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam. The album features a forward by President Barack Obama and all proceeds from its sales go to benefit War Child UK.

Erin McKeown: Cabin Fever, Cabin Project, And The Parlor Room

By Sep 1, 2017
Erin McKeown
Joanna Chattman


  On September 9th, singer-songwriter, sportsfan, writer, and music producer Erin McKeown is playing at Signature Sounds’ The Parlor Room in Northampton, MA on September 9th with Orchestral synth-rock band, The Cabin Project.

 

Prior to that, on September 4th, McKeown will present her 8th Cabin Fever live-streamed house concert -- for which she and The Cabin Project will play her two recent EPs, Mirrors Break Back and According to Us. The episode is free - donations will be distributed to Houston Food Bank, Black Girls Code, and Border Angels.

Close Encounters With Music Presents Linda Hirshman & The Feminine Mystique At The Mount 5/14

By May 8, 2017
Linda Hirshman
Nina Subin

Close Encounters with Music is presenting Linda Hirshman and The Feminine Mystique at The Mount in Lenox this coming Sunday at 3 p.m. It is part of their series: Conversations With - intimate and stimulating conversations about music and ideas.

Lawyer, best-selling author, and cultural historian Linda Hirshman has chronicled battles that have changed the social landscape of America in her books Get to Work: A Manifesto For Women of the World, Hard Bargains: The Politics of Sex, and others.

Hirshman will analyze the 14th and 19th Amendments in tandem as two paths to equality in the suffrage effort and as they affected private and public lives of women. 

The Life, Loves, Losses, And Liberation Of Joan Rivers

By Jan 4, 2017
Book Cover - Last Girl Before Freeway

Joan Rivers was more than a legendary comedian; she was an icon and a role model to millions, a fearless pioneer who left a legacy of expanded opportunity when she died in 2014.

Her life was a dramatic roller-coaster of triumphant highs and devastating lows: the suicide of her husband, her feud with Johnny Carson, her estrangement from her daughter, her many plastic surgeries, her ferocious ambition and her massive insecurities.

The Joan Rivers story is told in the new biography, Last Girl Before Freeway: The Life, Loves, Losses, and Liberation of Joan Rivers, by Leslie Bennetts. Bennetts is a veteran journalist who was the first woman ever to cover a presidential campaign for The New York Times and was a contributing editor for Vanity Fair for nearly 25-years.