Steady On: Celebrating Lilith Fair At 20 At The Linda

Brandi Carlile and her band are playing The FreshGrass Festival at MASS MoCA this Saturday.

For more than a decade, the big-voiced roots-rocker has shared the road with twin brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth. Renowned for their high-energy live-show, their 2015 album, The Firewatcher’s Daughter is a collection of building and boiling songs full of nothing more or less than a whole lot of heart.

Brandi's most recent release I mentioned is Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of The Story – An Album to Benefit War Child. The Story is Carlile’s 2007 album - produced by T-Bone Burnett and featuring a resonant group of songs that earned the record Gold Status early this year -- 10 years after it’s release. Cover Stories features all new recordings of those songs by artists like Adele, Indigo Girls, Jim James, Kris Kristoffersen, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam. The album features a forward by President Barack Obama and all proceeds from its sales go to benefit War Child UK.