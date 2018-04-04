Stefanik To Host Forum In South Glens Falls Thursday

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st District will hold a public forum Thursday in South Glens Falls.

Stefanik’s press arm is calling the open forum her 16th “Coffee With Your Congresswoman” event.

Beginning at noon, the forum with the second-term Republican will be held at the Moreau Community Center at 144 Main Street in South Glens Falls.

The race for the 21st district, which covers a large portion of Northern New York, has attracted seven Democrats, at least one Republican challenger and other third party candidates. Stefanik is seeking a third term.