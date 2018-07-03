Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Stephen Gottlieb: Anthony Kennedy And The Future Of The SCOTUS

By Stephen Gottlieb 39 minutes ago

The upcoming retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy has again spurred debate over the role of the U.S. Supreme Court and the proper nominating process for the nine-judge body. Steve Gottlieb shares his thoughts on the matter.   

Steve Gottlieb’s latest book is Unfit for Democracy: The Roberts Court and The Breakdown of American Politics. He is the Jay and Ruth Caplan Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Albany Law School, served on the New York Civil Liberties Union board, on the New York Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, and as a US Peace Corps Volunteer in Iran. 

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Stephen Gottlieb
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy

Related Content

Stephen Gottlieb: Trump's Claimed Strengths Are Empty Boasts

By Stephen Gottlieb Jun 26, 2018

President Trump’s behavior offends liberals’ deepest values. They are aghast at his having babies ripped from their mothers’ hands and sometimes even their breasts so their mothers can be hauled away to immigrant detention centers without their infants and children. Liberals were distraught by Trump’s neglect of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and they attack the Trump Administration for systematically unleashing corporate abuse of workers, consumers and those of us downwind or downstream the poisons they unload. Liberals condemn Trump’s preference for trade wars over respectful treatment of long-time allies like Canada and the E.U., with which the U.S. had fruitful trade relations. And they deeply resent his attack on the fundamental values on which American democracy was formed: his encouragement of racism, and his preference for dictators, among many others.

Stephen Gottlieb: Whitford Versus Gill

By Stephen Gottlieb Jun 19, 2018

Commentators have treated the Court’s decision in Whitford v. Gill, the Wisconsin gerrymandering case, as just a technical decision, a delay in getting a substantive decision out of the Court. They’re nuts and I’m furious.

Stephen Gottlieb: Stop Dumping All The Risks On Blue Collar Workers

By Stephen Gottlieb Jun 5, 2018

I have been thinking about all the blue-collar workers who believed that Donald Trump would do a great deal for them.

Stephen Gottlieb: Workers’ Rights Dishonored Again By The Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority

By Stephen Gottlieb May 29, 2018

Once again, President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court demonstrates the Court’s and the president’s hostility to worker rights. In cases testing whether companies can require their employees to sign agreements that abandon any right to go to court or bring class actions, Gorsuch’s opinion for the Court sides with the companies. That prevents employees from pooling their resources when contemplating expensive litigation.