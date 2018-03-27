Related Program: 
Stephen Gottlieb: The Question Of Impeachment

By Stephen Gottlieb 41 minutes ago

Professor Stephen Gottlieb examines the pros and cons of impeaching a president. 

Steve Gottlieb is Jay and Ruth Caplan Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Albany Law School. A widely recognized constitutional scholar, he has served on the New York Civil Liberties Union board, the New York Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission and was a US Peace Corps Volunteer in Iran. His latest book is Unfit for Democracy: The Roberts Court and The Breakdown of American Politics.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

