Stephen Petronio Company Performs At Hudson Hall And Introduces The Petronio Residency Center

The Petronio Residency Center is a new dance retreat in the Catskill Mountains created by choreographer and head of the Stephen Petronio Company, Stephen Petronio. It is located on a 175-acre farm in Round Top, New York. Residencies allow artists time for creation, discussion, and critical thinking, free from the mandates and responsibilities of daily life and any specific deliverables.

Stephen Petronio Company is announcing its arrival in the Hudson Valley with a program of signature works at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York this Friday through Sunday, July 6-8. The Company will perform three dances by Petronio, featuring the music of Nick Cave, Nico Muhly, and Rufus Wainwright, and a revival of choreographer Steve Paxton’s virtuosic Excerpt from Goldberg Variations (1986).

