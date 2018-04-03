Steve Almond Asks What The Hell Happened To Our Country In New Book

Steve Almond is the author of eight books of fiction and non-fiction, including the New York Times Bestsellers "Candyfreak" and "Against Football." His short stories have been anthologized widely, in the Best American Short Stories, The Pushcart Prize, Best American Erotica, and Best American Mysteries series.

Like a lot of Americans, Almond spent the weeks after the 2016 election lying awake, in a state of dread and bewilderment. The problem wasn’t just the election, but the fact that nobody could explain, in any sort of coherent way, why America had elected a cruel, corrupt, and incompetent man to the Presidency.

"Bad Stories: What the Hell Just Happened to Our Country" is Almond’s effort to make sense of our historical moment.