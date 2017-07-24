Joshua Green is the Senior National Correspondent for Bloomberg Businessweek and author of the new bestselling book - Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency.

The shocking elevation of Bannon to head Trump’s flagging presidential campaign on August 17, 2016, hit political Washington like a thunderclap and seemed to signal the meltdown of the Republican Party.

Any study of Trump’s rise to the presidency is unavoidably a study of Bannon. Devil’s Bargain is the telling of the remarkable confluence of circumstances that decided the election, many of them orchestrated by Bannon and his allies, who really did plot a vast, right-wing conspiracy to stop Clinton.