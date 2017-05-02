Stewart-Cousins: I'm Not Running Against Astorino

By Karen DeWitt 1 hour ago
  • Sen. Stewart-Cousins
    Sen. Stewart-Cousins
    Karen DeWitt

The leader of the New York state Senate Democrats, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, made very clear today that she is not interested in leaving her post to run for Westchester County Executive.

“I'm not running," Stewart-Cousins said, repeating the phrase four more times.

Senator Stewart-Cousins, whose mainstream Democrats are in the minority party in the Senate, did not deny talking to some of her colleagues quietly about a potential run. But she says the only Senate Democrat interested in the seat is Senator George Latimer. Latimer, who also represents portions of Westchester County in the Senate, says he’s vying for the county Democratic Party’s endorsement at a May 10th meeting.

The Democratic challenger would ultimately run against incumbent Republican Rob Astorino, who ran unsuccessfully for governor against Andrew Cuomo in 2014.

 

andrea stewart-cousins

