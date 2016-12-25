Related Program: Strange Universe on WAMC Strange Universe: 12/25/16 By Bob Berman • 1 hour ago Related Program: Strange Universe on WAMC TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week, Bob discusses the Christmas star of Bethlehem. Tags: Strange UniverseTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Strange Universe 12/18/16 By Bob Berman • Dec 18, 2016 Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week Bob discusses the winter solstice. Strange Universe: 12/02/16 By Bob Berman • Dec 4, 2016 Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week, Bob discusses the day of our earliest sunset. Strange Universe: 11/25/16 By Bob Berman • Nov 27, 2016 Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week Bob discusses the evening star. Strange Universe: 11/20/16 By Bob Berman • Nov 20, 2016 Listen Listening... / 2:30 This week, Bob discusses star-gazing at the night sky.