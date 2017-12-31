Related Program: 
Strange Universe: 12/31/17

By Bob Berman 5 hours ago
  • Total Solar Eclipse
    Total Solar Eclipse
    Williams College

This week, Bob Berman discusses the upcoming year in the sky.

