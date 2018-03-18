String Of Storms Strain Snow Budgets

With forecasters saying another snow storm is “possible” at midweek, municipal budgets in Massachusetts are feeling a bit strained.

Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli said the department’s $1.6 million budget for snow and ice removal has been exceeded by about $250,000.

" But it is very very much in line with where we have been the last couple of years," said Cignoli.

He said the deficit is not larger because the time between storms this month has allowed much of the snow that came down to melt. As a result the city has not had to hire contractors to haul piled up snow away.

State law permits cities and towns to incur annual deficits for snow plowing, with the funds to be replenished in the following fiscal year.