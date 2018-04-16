Students Fatally Stabbed At Binghamton University

By 1 hour ago
  • Facebook: Binghamton University

A 19-year-old student has been fatally stabbed on New York's Binghamton University campus.

The stabbing occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the state university.

There was no immediate arrest.

The Times Union says investigators interviewed people throughout the night.  Police say the attack did not appear to be random.

The victim was in his first year at the school.

Counseling is being offered to students and staff.

On March 9, the body of another Binghamton University student, Haley Anderson of Westbury, was found in the off-campus apartment of a fellow student she had briefly dated. She had been strangled.

The Broome County district attorney's office is seeking to have that suspect returned from Nicaragua to stand trial.

Copyright The Associated Press 2018. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
SUNY Binghamton
Binghamton University

Related Content

Renowned Kenyan Scholar Dies In NY

By Oct 13, 2014
youtube / KTN Kenya

The world is mourning the death in Broome County of a prominent African scholar who had ties to New York's State University system.

Kenyan-born Professor Ali Mazrui died early Monday morning - the 81-year-old was an academic and political writer on African and Islamic studies and North-South relations, as well as professor and director of the Center for Global Cultural Studies, State University of New York at Binghamton.

Tickets Becoming Available For Obama-Buffalo Visit

By Jaired Crofut Aug 20, 2013
wikipedia commons

President Barack Obama's appearance at the University at Buffalo as part of a two-day bus tour through upstate New York and Pennsylvania will be open to the public, but tickets are required.

The president is scheduled to speak Thursday at Alumni Arena on UB's North Campus. Tickets will be available beginning at 5 p.m. today at the Alumni Arena box office.

Thursday's visit is part of a trip through upstate New York and Pennsylvania to lay out ideas for making college more affordable.

Binghamton Man Charged In College Student Hit-And-Run Death

By Dec 8, 2016

A 26-year-old upstate New York man has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a college student from New York City.

Reward Increases For Info About NYC College Student's Death

By Dec 7, 2016
bubearcats.com

Police in Binghamton says nearly $20,000 has been raised for information to find the driver who struck and killed a college student from New York City. 

University Responds To Criticism Over #StopWhitePeople2K16

By Aug 25, 2016

A public university in New York says "hashtag StopWhitePeople2K16," used as the title of a recent training session, was chosen for its irony — and the session — about diversity — wasn't anti-white.

Gov To Visit Colleges To Discuss Tax-Free NY Plan

By Jaired Crofut Jun 24, 2013
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is visiting three upstate college campuses to discuss the tax-free zones that were approved by the state Legislature last week.

In May, the governor unveiled his plan to give new employers and their employees 10 years of tax-free living if they locate on or near college campuses in New York state. Last Wednesday, the Cuomo administration changed the plan's name from Tax-Free New York to Start-Up New York.

The Legislature approved the plan on Friday as it wrapped up its 2013 session.

Dr. Matthew Johnson, Binghamton University – Marriage and Poverty

By Bradley Cornelius Feb 14, 2014

In today’s Academic Minute, Dr. Matthew Johnson of Binghamton University explains the link between poverty and marriage stability. 

Matthew Johnson is a professor of psychology at Binghamton University. He is director of the university's Marriage and Family Studies Laboratory, where he studies what makes marriages succeed or fail. He earned his Ph.D. at the University of California Los Angeles.

About Dr. Johnson

Dr. Matthew Johnson – Marriage and Poverty