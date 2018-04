Students Hold Climate Change Rally At Vermont State House

Hundreds of students protested at the Vermont Statehouse to demand more political action to combat climate change.

Students called for state spending on electric school buses, a ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure and a carbon tax during the third annual Youth Rally for the Planet.

The Times Argus reports Matt Henchen started the rally four years ago. Henchen teaches Creating Sustainable Communities at Harwood Union High School.

He says students feel strongly they are going to be disproportionately affected by climate change.

Events included speeches from students at different schools around the state and from various elected officials.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.