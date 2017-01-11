Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Study Finds Some Bats Showing Resistance To Deadly Fungus

By 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Little Brown Bat with White Nose Syndrome in Greeley Mine, VT
    Little Brown Bat with White Nose Syndrome in Greeley Mine, VT
    VT Fish and Wildlife

The little brown bat, a species that has been decimated by a deadly fungus, could be showing the first tentative steps to recovery.

Researchers for the first time are finding the bats showing some resistance to white-nose syndrome — the fungus that has killed millions of them across North America.

White-nose syndrome was first discovered in 2006 in New York. It spread through the Northeast and has been confirmed in 29 states and five Canadian provinces.

A recent study in a scientific journal of Great Britain's Royal Society says bats at four winter hibernation sites in upstate New York are surviving at rates better than populations in Virginia and Illinois that were more recently exposed to the fungus.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Hope For Bats
White Nose Syndrome
Little Brown Bat

Related Content

Scientists Look At Hangers-On Amid Mass Die-Off Of Bats

By Apr 8, 2016
Joel Flewelling/Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

As white-nose syndrome kills millions of bats across North America, there's a glimmer of hope at hibernation spots where it first struck a decade ago: Some bats in some caves are hanging on.

New Hampshire Bat Population Continues To Decline

By Apr 13, 2014
USFWS

While Vermont and New York are reporting some signs of recovery, white nose syndrome continues to devastate New Hampshire's bat population.

Biologists Study White Nose Infected Bats in Artificial Cave

By Apr 12, 2013
Scott Darling/Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

With nearly 90 percent declines in some species of bats due to White Nose Syndrome, scientists in the Northeast conducted an experiment this winter aimed at finding alternative strategies to save infected bats.

VT & NY Bats Winter in Maine to Survive White Nose

By Apr 10, 2013
Scott Darling/Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Scientists working to help bats survive the devastating disease known as white nose syndrome say a number of infected bats spent the winter in an abandoned Maine bunker.

Artificial Bat Cave Built to Combat Killer Disease

By Sep 14, 2012
USFWS

A new project in Tennessee aims to create clean new digs for bats who are dying by the millions from White Nose Syndrome.

An artificial bat cave has been built that’s about the size of a single-wide mobile home. It's made from prefabricated concrete and has a textured ceiling for the bats to cling to.
  

The $300,000 trial project by the Nature Conservancy aims to save bats from white nose syndrome. The fungus was first discovered in upstate New York in 2006 and has spread.
 

Biologists Concerned About Continued Demise of Bats Due to White Nose Syndrome

By Pat Bradley

Waterbury, VT – Vermont biologists found signs recently that White Nose Syndrome is further decimating the bat population in the Northeast. At the same time, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has issued a draft plan to coordinate efforts to deal with the disease. WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley has more

Discovery of Bats in Bunkers Unaffected by White Nose Syndrome Intrigues and Raises Hopes

By Pat Bradley

Concord, NH – State and federal wildlife officials in New Hampshire have found old military bunkers that may harbor a new method to fight a disease that's been killing off bats in the Northeast. WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley has more.

Feds: White Nose Syndrome Has Killed At Least 5.7M Bats

Albany, NY – Scientists studying white nose syndrome in bats estimate the fungal ailment has killed at least 5.7 million bats in 16 states and Canada, providing alarming new numbers about the scope of its decimation. WAMC's Tristan O'Neill reports...

First detected in a cave west of Albany in 2006, white nose has spread to 16 states from the Northeast to the South and as far west as Kentucky. It also has been detected in four Canadian provinces.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday released the new estimate.

Researchers Find Promising Agent to Counter White Nose Syndrome

By Pat Bradley

Burlington, VT – Researchers may be closing in on a solution to a disease that is decimating the bat population in 14 states. WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley has more.

Survey Shows Ninety Percent Die-Off of Bats From White Nose Syndrome

By Pat Bradley

Plattsburgh, NY – A New York State DEC survey has found that bat populations in caves across the Northeast has diminished by as much as 90-percent due to White Nose Syndrome. WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley has more.

White Nose Study Narrows Origin of Fungus

By Apr 12, 2012

Since its discovery in a NY cave in 2006, White Nose Syndrome has spread across the Northeast, into 19 states and 4 Canadian provinces.  It’s estimated that nearly 7 million bats have died, some species nearing extinction.  The fungus causing White Nose Syndrome has been identified and named Geomyces Destructans. Researchers from the U.S. and Canada have had two key hypotheses regarding the origin of that fungus.