Substance Abuse Recovery Center Opening In Northampton

A new facility aimed at helping those dealing with substance abuse is opening in Northampton.

The Northampton Recovery Center at Edwards Church is scheduled to open Monday. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about the facility.

The center is a collaboration between the Hampshire HOPE Coalition, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office and members of the Hampshire County recovery community.

It will offer services to people with direct experience with opioid addiction — both those still using and those in recovery — as well as their family and friends.

The goal of the Northampton Recovery Center is to obtain state, local or private funding as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, the center welcomes monetary or material donations.

