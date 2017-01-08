Substance Abuse Recovery Center Opening In Northampton

By 10 minutes ago

A new facility aimed at helping those dealing with substance abuse is opening in Northampton.

The Northampton Recovery Center at Edwards Church is scheduled to open Monday. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about the facility.

The center is a collaboration between the Hampshire HOPE Coalition, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office and members of the Hampshire County recovery community.

It will offer services to people with direct experience with opioid addiction — both those still using and those in recovery — as well as their family and friends.

The goal of the Northampton Recovery Center is to obtain state, local or private funding as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, the center welcomes monetary or material donations.

Tags: 
addiction treatment
Northampton

Related Content

Northampton Refugee Resettlement Proceeding Under Cloud Of Trump Election

By Nov 16, 2016
npr.org

       Plans are moving ahead to resettle 51 refugees, including some from Syria, in Northampton, Massachusetts. There are questions about how United States’ refugee policy might change under the administration of Donald Trump.  

       WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kathryn Buckley-Brawner, executive director Catholic Charities of Springfield, the agency that is working to resettle the refugees.

New Addiction Treatment Center Approved For Plattsburgh

By Feb 16, 2016
Picture of Heroin
Adobe Stock

Clinton County will soon have an addiction treatment center. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an agreement Friday that will bring a detox center to a region that has been lacking such a facility.

Legislation Intends To Help Massachusetts Women Find Addiction Treatment

By Jan 24, 2016
wikipedia.org

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to sign legislation that would give women with alcohol or substance abuse problems access to addiction treatment services rather than housing them in the state prison for women in Framingham.