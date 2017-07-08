Sullivan County Asks FERC For Intervenor Status

In New York, the Sullivan County Legislature has agreed unanimously to ask the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to intervene in proceedings related to a compressor station.

The legislature seeks intervenor status in Millennium Pipeline Company’s proposed Eastern System Upgrade Project, which includes a compressor station in the Town of Highland. If FERC grants the status, the county will have the right to participate in hearings and other FERC proceedings related to the project. Millennium seeks to build the compressor station off Route 55 north of Eldred. Meanwhile, county staff members are reviewing four proposals received from a June request for a scientific study of air, water and noise quality baseline data of the area surrounding the proposed compressor station site. Millennium’s proposals include upgrades in other parts of the Hudson Valley.