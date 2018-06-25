Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Summer At WCMA - Ologies And "Dance We Must"

By 2 hours ago

Each July and August the Williams College Museum of Art (WCMA) produces a public program series that offers a playful taste of the academic experience. This summer the series titled "Ologies" is digging into some of the quirkiest fields of study.

Also on WCMA’s summer agenda is the exhibition “Dance We Must: Treasures from Jacob’s Pillow, 1906-1940” which explores the contributions of Jacob's Pillow founder Ted Shawn and the iconic Ruth St. Denis to American modern dance.

Gathering over 350 materials, the exhibition contextualizes the pioneering work of Shawn and St. Denis within the scope of American art history through artifacts that have never been seen before.

“Dance We Must” will be on view at Williams College Museum of Art from June 29 through November 11. The opening celebration will take place on July 2, featuring performances by Adam H. Weinert and Williams College Artist-in-Residence in Dance Erica Dankmeyer.

We welcome Eugenie Prendergast Senior Curator of American Art Kevin Murphy; Assistant Curator of Public Programs and Interpretation Nina Pelaez; and co-curator of the Dance We Must exhibition and Jacob’s Pillow Archives and Preservation Fellow Caroline Hamilton.

