Sunday Puzzle: Once Upon A Time These Names Would Have Been Easy To Recall

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word containing the letters of SUPER + one or two other letters.
For Example: + C = A tree with cones --> SPRUCE
- + U = Follow
- + H = A drug dealer
- + T = Explodes
- + E = Read
- + I = Revolt
- + B = Excellent
- + O = Person who pretends to be someone he or she is not
- + T = Get some sleep before a big event (2 wds.)
- + B & M = Parts of pinball machines
- + A & T = Field for grazing
- + O & P = Reason for doing something
- + G & L = Spend extravagantly
- + E & L = Drive back by force
- + P & W = Big mistake
- + N & T = Person making plays on words
- + M & T = Really hard puzzle
Last week's challenge: Take six different letters. Repeat them in the same order. Then repeat them again — making 18 letters altogether. Finally add "tebasket" at the end. If you have the right letters and you space them appropriately, you'll complete a sensible sentence. What is it?
Puzzle answer: The correct answer was "Her washer was her wastebasket," from the letters H-E-R-W-A-S.
Puzzle winner: Steve Marks of Princeton, N.J.
Next week's challenge:
This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Name a prominent figure in a fairy tale. Write this in all capital letters. Add a stroke to one letter and rearrange the result. You'll name another prominent figure in a fairy tale. What two fairy tale figures are these?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. ET.