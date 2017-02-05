Sunday Puzzle: Once Upon A Time These Names Would Have Been Easy To Recall

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word containing the letters of SUPER + one or two other letters.

For Example: + C = A tree with cones --> SPRUCE

+ U = Follow + H = A drug dealer + T = Explodes + E = Read + I = Revolt + B = Excellent + O = Person who pretends to be someone he or she is not + T = Get some sleep before a big event (2 wds.) + B & M = Parts of pinball machines + A & T = Field for grazing + O & P = Reason for doing something + G & L = Spend extravagantly + E & L = Drive back by force + P & W = Big mistake + N & T = Person making plays on words + M & T = Really hard puzzle

Last week's challenge: Take six different letters. Repeat them in the same order. Then repeat them again — making 18 letters altogether. Finally add "tebasket" at the end. If you have the right letters and you space them appropriately, you'll complete a sensible sentence. What is it?

Puzzle answer: The correct answer was "Her washer was her wastebasket," from the letters H-E-R-W-A-S.

Puzzle winner: Steve Marks of Princeton, N.J.

Next week's challenge:

This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Name a prominent figure in a fairy tale. Write this in all capital letters. Add a stroke to one letter and rearrange the result. You'll name another prominent figure in a fairy tale. What two fairy tale figures are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. ET.

