SUNY New Paltz Introduces New Degree Program

By Allison Dunne 36 minutes ago

The State University of New York at New Paltz has a new Bachelor of Science program.

The School of Business at SUNY New Paltz will offer a program in Business Analytics, which school officials say is the first undergraduate program of its kind in the SUNY system. They say data analysis in business is a rapidly growing field that combines knowledge of business, technology, critical thinking and strategic communication to harness the power of “Big Data” and inform executive decision making. The program is intended to prepare graduates to have a direct impact on company profitability. The first cohort of Business Analytics students will begin in fall 2018.

SUNY New Paltz

