Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

SUNY Plattsburgh President Discusses New State Budget Impact On Campus

By 42 minutes ago
  • Hawkins Hall on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus hosts the office of the campus president
    Hawkins Hall on SUNY Plattsburgh hosts the office of the campus president
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York’s governor and legislature are touting progress in higher education funding in the just-passed state budget.  An overall investment of $7.6 billion according to the governor’s office includes money for the second phase of the Excelsior Free Tuition Program. It also includes a boost of $103 million in overall funding for higher education. But only $11 million of that is distributed to the 47 four-year SUNY campuses. In the second part of their interview, SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. John Ettling tells WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley that translates to a status quo budget for his campus.

“It’s not worse than last year. It’s not better than last year. It’s essentially the same state appropriation. I was very pleased to see that EOP (Educational Opportunity Program) and the Small Business Development Center are back in there and funded again.  There’s that Performance Improvement Plan, $18 million, which was the same as we had last year.  That’s a kind of a pot of money for which schools submit proposals that are funded or not. And there’s some money for deferred maintenance and capital. And that’s all fine.  Two things fell out that from my point of view it’s unfortunate. Those would be additional appropriations to pay for negotiated salary increases for the people who work there.  That’s not in there.  But that hasn’t been in any of the state budgets that we’ve lived with for the last two or three years. So what we have to do is to find internal resources to pay those raises. It’s because we’re obliged to do and that’s fine. The people who work there, the faculty and staff, deserve those raises. But it means fewer people working at the college in order to pay the raises for everybody else.”

SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. John Ettling also spoke about implementation of an action plan following a recent racist social media post that upset the Northern New York campus. A link is at wamc.org.

Tags: 
SUNY Plattsburgh
Dr. John Ettling
Suny Plattsburgh President Dr. John Ettling
Ettling
NYS Budget
higher education funding
SUNY Plattsburgh Budget

Related Content

SUNY Plattsburgh President Discusses Racial Bias Initiatives

By 4 hours ago
SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. John Ettling
SUNY Plattsburgh

In February, the SUNY Plattsburgh campus was thrown into turmoil after a screenshot of a social media post that mentioned lynching and used the n-word was reposted to get the administration’s attention.  The campus noticed.  Students protested and held a vote of no confidence in the college president and the chief diversity officer.  Members of the community joined solidarity marches across the campus.  In late February, SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling distributed a letter to the campus community outlining a series of steps to address racial bias.  As Dr. Ettling updates WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley, he says it was important to create an action plan following those painful days on the campus.