Listen to the interview with Barbra Rabson

Massachusetts Health Quality Partners today reported the results of its latest statewide patient experience survey.

Since 2005, the non-profit coalition of doctors, patients, and healthplans has used the input from about 65,000 state residents to rate primary care physician practices on such things as overall care, communication skills, and the availability of appointments.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with the organization’s president and CEO, Barbra Rabson.