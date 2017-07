Police say a suspect is in custody after shots were fired at a New York City mall.

The Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn was briefly evacuated after shots were fired at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that a shell casing was found and a man with a gun was arrested nearby.

Charges against him are pending.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.