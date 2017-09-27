Suzanne Thorpe's Resonance & Resemblance At Manitoga

Mid-century designer Russel Wright’s historic home, studio, and woodland grounds, Manitoga, is located in Garrison, NY. This Saturday, Manitoga presents its annual outdoor performance.
Created by Suzanne Thorpe, Resonance & Resemblance is a sonic performance and meditation created for Manitoga and supported in part by grants from the MAP Fund and New Music USA. The event is sold-out.
Suzanne Thorpe composes site-oriented sound works that use a variety of media and technology, and performs on the electroacoustic flute, expanded with digital and analog tools. Thorpe is a former member of indie rock band Mercury Rev and is currently a PhD candidate in Music/Integrative Studies at University of California San Diego, and Co-Director of TECHNE.
