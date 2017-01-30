Tackling Inequality And Committing To The Common Good

The 2nd Annual Brava, a fundraiser that will provide new bras to women at the YWCA and those in need in the community, will be held on Friday, November 4, 2016 at The Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy from 5:00-7:30 p.m.

The Arts Center is a partner in the event which will feature 8 to 10 talented writers from around the region who will read jury-selected poems and essays or perform songs and monologues on the subject of brassieres in their lives. The pieces will touch on the subject of bras from many viewpoints and range from the poignant to the hilarious. (Submission information here. Must be received by 10/14/16.)

Last year’s sold-out event aimed to collect at least 200 new bras to be distributed to women at the YWCA and others who need them, but more than doubled their goal by collecting over 500 bras. Artist Sharon Bates will be on hand at the event to create a unique installation of the contributed bras. To tell us more we welcome Malissa Pilette-McClenon from the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region and Marion Roach Smith.