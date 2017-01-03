Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Tastes Like Chicken: A History Of America's Favorite Bird

By 29 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The Roundtable

  From the domestication of the bird nearly ten thousand years ago to its current status as our go-to meat, the history of this seemingly commonplace bird is anything but ordinary.

How did chicken achieve the culinary ubiquity it enjoys today? It’s hard to imagine, but there was a point in history, not terribly long ago, that individual people each consumed less than ten pounds of chicken per year. Today, those numbers are strikingly different: we consumer nearly twenty-five times as much chicken as our great-grandparents did.

Collectively, Americans devour 73.1 million pounds of chicken in a day, close to 8.6 billion birds per year. How did chicken rise from near-invisibility to being in seemingly "every pot," as per Herbert Hoover's famous promise?

Emelyn Rude explores this phenomenon in Tastes Like Chicken.

Originally aired in August 2016.

Tags: 
chicken
food
history
consumption
breeding
bird

Related Content

Poultry Plant In Orange Sued Over Alleged Clean Water Act Violations

By Allison Dunne Oct 24, 2014
Gavin Schaefer/Wikimedia Commons

Federal prosecutors say a slaughterhouse in Orange County that supplies kosher chicken to Orthodox Jews discharged chicken parts and other waste into storm drains and sewers.

Big Slide Brewery And Public House In Lake Placid Grand Opening Party On 8/20

By Aug 17, 2016
Stu Ruttan, General Manager at Big Slide Brewery and Public House

  This Saturday, August 20th, Big Slide Brewery and Public House on Cascade Road in Lake Placid, New York will hold its grand opening party from noon to 8 p.m.

The event will include live music, locally sourced food, a mechanical bull, games and activities for kids and families, and, of course, great beer -- including a new Russian Imperial Stout, named "To Russia, with love" which has been aging in a decommissioned Atlas Missile silo for the last eight months.

The new establishment is a sister-brewery to the The Lake Placid Pub & Brewery which has been brewing excellent beer in the Adirondacks since 1996.

Our guest is Stu Ruttan, the General Manager of Big Slide Brewery and Public House.

The Secret City PLAYS In Woodstock

By Jul 28, 2016
Jacinta Bunnell - a life well played - Secret City, Woodstock 2016

  Obie-Award winning performance group, The Secret City, will be playing their third annual gathering in Woodstock, NY this Sunday - July 31st at 12 noon. The theme will be PLAY.

The Secret City is the brainchild of impresario and Byrdcliffe Resident, Chris Wells, who moved to Woodstock three years ago and felt the small town with its cultural history, inclusiveness and love of community were a perfect setting for this tribal art gathering.

The Secret City combines art, food, music, storytelling, meditation, singing, performance and community interaction in an event that is part tent revival, part ceremony, part salon.

For their Woodstock gathering they’ll present musical guest Eric Redd, visual art by Jacinta Bunnell, roller derby troupe The Hudson Valley Horrors, food offering by LaGusta of New Paltz, a performance by Percussion Orchestra of Kingston and Energy Dance Company, a reading by Martha Frankel, songs by The Secret City Singers and The Secret City Band and a story by Chris Wells. We welcome Chris and artist Jacinta Bunnell.

Read & Feed At Basilica Hudson

By Jul 26, 2016
Artwork for Read & Feed

Basilica Hudson, in partnership with the Community of Literary Magazines and Presses (CLMP) will host the first READ & FEED this Saturday, July 30th. The event brings together artisanal makers of food with artisanal makers of literature.

This inaugural “mini-festival” will feature panel discussions bringing together writers, farmers and chefs, cooking and mixology demonstrations, a marathon reading of John Cage Diary: How to Improve the World (You Will Only Make Matters Worse), and a marketplace featuring more than twenty small press publishers and artisanal food makers, plus spectacular eats and drinks.

Here to tell us more are: Jeffrey Lependorf, CLMP’s Executive Director; Lisa Pearson, publisher of Siglio Press and the John Cage Diary: How to Improve the World (You Will Only Make Matters Worse); and Michael Albin, proprietor of Hudson Wine Merchants.