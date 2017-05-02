Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Tax Reform: 5/2/17

Credit Calita Kabir/Flickr

The Trump administration recently announced the outline of a tax plan that calls for lowering the corporate tax rate and decreasing the number of personal income tax brackets. While details are few, analysts are already predicting potential impacts. 

E.J. McMahon, the founder and research director of The Empire Center for Public Policy, is in the studio to help us break down the tax plan and its possible impacts. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts. 

The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your question to voxpop@wamc.org.  

