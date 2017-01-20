Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Tax On Rich Contentious Part Of NY Budget

By 4 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine
  • Money in a pants pocket
    Flickr/Mike Schmid

One of the chief arguments over the state budget will be whether to renew an income tax surcharge on New York’s wealthiest, known as the millionaires’ tax.

The state is facing a $3.5 billion deficit and Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to add a billion dollars to the state’s public schools. He also wants to offer free tuition at public colleges for families making under $125,000 a year at a price tag of about $150 million. He says continuing the tax surcharge is the simplest way to finance all that.

“Frankly we don’t have the resources to lose the millionaires’ revenue now,” Cuomo said.

But not all lawmakers agree. Senate Leader John Flanagan, a Republican, says he’s opposed .

“I like cutting taxes,” Flanagan said. 

The so-called millionaire’s tax was enacted in 2010, during a state fiscal crunch, and it was supposed to be temporary, but has been renewed twice.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, wants to take the tax on the rich even further.

“We still feel we want to go beyond that,” Heastie said. “We still believe there’s some back money that should be put towards education.”

Heastie would like to see a decade-old court order fulfilled. It says the state needs to spend billions of more dollars a year on public education. Governor Cuomo does not think the court order applies to the entire state, but his budget office points out that school aid has been increased by  $6.1 billion over the past six years.  

Currently the state’s top income tax bracket is for those making $1 million a year or more, and is set at 8.82 percent. It’s due to expire later this year, if Cuomo and lawmakers don’t agree to renew it. Speaker Heastie would like to see more tax brackets added, with a higher rate potentially for those making over $5 million  a year, and even higher for those making $10 million a year or more. He says if President Trump and Congress follow through with plans to cut taxes on the rich, then New York’s wealthy will have more left to pay higher state taxes.

“We want to add a couple more tiers,” Heastie said. 

Governor Cuomo is not likely in favor of expanding the millionaires’ tax, but he says if it is not renewed, then lawmakers, and the state, will have to sacrifice some programs that they want, including a phase in of a middle class tax cut, agreed to last year.

“If they don’t agree to the millionaires’ tax extension, then you can’t do a billion dollars in education spending, you can’t do a middle class tax cut, you can’t do college affordability,” Cuomo said. “So that’s what they’re going to have to trade.”

In a sign that despite their differences, an agreement on the millionaires tax could come in the budget. GOP Senate Leader Flanagan refused to rule it out completely.

“I think it’s too early in the game for me to just say ‘this is a deal breaker’,” Flanagan said. 

The budget hearings begin on January 24 and the millionaires’ tax and other proposals will get some closer scrutiny. 

Tags: 
millionaires' tax
New York State Budget 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Massachusetts Lawmakers To Take First Vote On ' Millionaires' Tax' Amendment

By May 17, 2016
Massachusetts Statehouse With The Gold Dome

The Massachusetts legislature is expected to take an initial step tomorrow in enacting a so-called “millionaires’ tax.”  Advocates on both sides are stepping up their lobbying.

Backers Of Proposed Tax Hike On Massachusetts Millionaires File Signatures

By Dec 2, 2015
An exterior view of the Massachusetts State House in Boston
wikipedia.org

Activists pushing for a so-called “millionaires’ tax” in Massachusetts say their campaign has had a successful start. They’ve collected more than enough signatures to advance the proposal toward the ballot, and have an endorsement from a powerful political ally.

The group Raise Up Massachusetts said it delivered over 157,000 signatures – more than double the number required – to the Secretary of State’s office by Tuesday’s deadline to advance a proposed constitutional amendment putting an additional tax on annual income above $1 million.

Push For NYRA Privatization Continues

By Jan 19, 2017
NYRA logo

Members of the thoroughbred racing industry testified in Albany this week, urging lawmakers and Governor Andrew Cuomo to re-privative the New York Racing Association. After months of delays, the governor has put re-privatization in his 2018 budget plan. 

NY Gov. Cuomo's Signature Start Up Plan Is Revised

By 20 hours ago
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

One of Governor Andrew Cuomo's signature economic development programs is being downsized in Cuomo’s new state budget. Start Up New York is being rebranded, as other economic development projects have suffered setbacks.

NY Gov. Cuomo's Budget Is More Than A Spending Plan

By Jan 18, 2017
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers his 2017 budget proposal.
Karen DeWitt

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget is not just facts and figures about what taxes to collect and how to spend them. Cuomo’s also put a number of unrelated changes into the spending plan - everything from allowing ride hailing services to expand in New York to enacting ethics reforms.

Governor Cuomo Accelerates Woodbury Transit Project

By Allison Dunne Jan 13, 2017
NYS DOT

Help is on the way sooner than expected for an area in Orange County that can be a traffic nightmare. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during his Mid-Hudson regional State of the State address this week, announced the acceleration of a transit project in Woodbury.