Taxes Increase In Lanesborough With Approved Single Tax Rate

Lanesborough, Massachusetts is sticking with a single tax rate for residential and commercial properties in 2018. Taxes are going up across the board.

The Lanesborough Select Board approved a 2.5 percent tax rate increase this month for both commercial and residential properties.

The annual tax bill on the average home valued at roughly $222,000 will increase by $200 – totaling about $4,750.

Most of the town’s tax revenue – about 82 percent – comes from residential property owners. Lanesborough’s tax rate is among the highest in the state.

