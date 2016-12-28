Tedisco Says He Will Introduce Bill To Require Gov. To Deliver Address In Assembly Chambers

By 26 minutes ago

State Senator-elect Jim Tedisco

A Capital Region lawmaker has pledged to introduce a bill to require Governor Andrew Cuomo to stay in Albany when he delivers his State of the State message next month.

Republican Assemblyman Jim Tedisco, who will assume the role of State Senator in the new year, slammed Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plan to deliver his State of the State message in several different regions across New York.

“I’m not opposed to him traveling across the state and talking about the various parts of the State of the State in this new plan and how it relates to different regions. What I’m opposed to is him watering down and disrespecting the elected officials put in place as a part these checks and balances,” said Tedisco.

The State of the State message is traditionally delivered inside Assembly chambers.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi dismissed Tedisco’s criticisms and shot back, referencing the Assemblyman’s advocacy for animal cruelty laws.

“It’s good that Assemblyman Tedisco, who is best known for dog and pony shows, is focused on the important stuff. We’ll leave that to him while the Governor is taking his message on how to move New York forward directly to New Yorkers.”

Jim Tedisco
Rich Azzopardi
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
2017 New York State of the State

Related Content

Tedisco Heads To State Senate

By Nov 9, 2016
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Republican Assemblyman Jim Tedisco has served the Capital Region for 33 years. He’ll go onto represent New Yorkers in retiring Senator Hugh Farley’s 49th district this January after securing 70 percent of the vote on Tuesday.

Cuomo Scraps State Of The State Address In Favor Of Regional Tour

By Dec 27, 2016

This year, in a break with tradition, Governor Andrew Cuomo is scrapping the traditional State of the State address in Albany and will deliver a series of regional speeches instead.  Albany-watchers say lawmakers will take it as an insult.