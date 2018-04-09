The Theatre Institute At Sage Presents "Tribes" By Nina Raine

The Theatre Institute at Sage presents "Tribes," Nina Raine’s award-winning play, directed by David Baecker. The production will run April 13 - 22 at the James Meader Little Theater in Troy, NY.
Billy was born deaf into a hearing family. He has adapted brilliantly to their unconventional ways, but they’ve never bothered to return the favor. It’s not until he meets Sylvia, a young woman on the brink of deafness, that he finally understands what it means to be heard.
Our guests for The Theatre Institute at Sage's production of "Tribes" are David Baecker professor at Sage who is directing, and Sage student Francesca Volpe who is playing Sylvia.
