Things That Cannot Be Denied

By Alan Chartock 14 minutes ago

There is no better reason to support WAMC than the turmoil that surrounds this country as you read this. No matter what you may think of the current president, there are some things that cannot be denied. The first is that he has declared war on the free press in this country. The New York Times is the “failing New York Times” and the press in general is the “enemy of the people.” It’s right out of Henrik Ibsen. As Casey Stengel, the great Yankee and Mets manager put it, “You could look it up.” The second is that early in his campaign, Trump made it clear that at least one anti-Trump demonstrator at one of his early rallies should be led out and beaten up and that he, Trump, would pay for the beater-upper’s defense. This is exactly the kind of thing that we saw during the rise of Nazi Germany. Then, when people do whatever they can to put a stop to this type of bullying and Trump sanctioned violence, Trump and his minions argue that they are the offended. Think of a second grader turning to his teacher and whining, “Teacher, Tommy hit me.” 

That there is an element of racism in all of this cannot be denied. When Representative Maxine Waters suggested that it was appropriate to publicly resist all that appears above, she was roundly denounced by Trump and, pathetically, by the Democratic congressional leadership. None of what I have written here is a matter of opinion. It is fact and it emphasizes why a robust press, a robust WAMC, is so needed at this moment. When we look back at emerging dictatorships and totalitarian regimes, we see that it has always gone this way. When we ask why no one did anything at the time, it always turns out to be a lack of courage. This a time when persons of courage, both Republicans and Democrats, need to stand up for the real patriotism; not the phony America First stuff but the humanist values that have made this country so great. 

This means that our staff must continue to tell the story accurately and fairly. The amazing Ian Pickus, our young, energetic and brilliant news director, makes sure that we do it right. He would never dream of putting any political litmus test on a bureau chief’s copy. Perhaps that’s why we keep winning award after award and there is no more space on our walls for any more testimonials. 

When we thought up the concept of the Roundtable and the panel that occupies the first hour and a half of the program, the idea was to make the program as interactive as possible. That meant reading as many of your letters as we could. We get hundreds of letters each day and obviously we can’t read them all. We always try to read as representative a sample as possible so we ask you to keep them short and to the point. Many of you poke fun at this or that political figure but the ones we want make the points that illustrate where parts of the population are on any issue. 

I recently had a letter from someone who accused me of purposely not reading his letters. I wrote back and said that the show’s excellent producer, Sarah Laduke, actually chose the letters and all I did was to try to get them read. I asked for an apology and, to the letter writer’s credit, I got one. 

So, dear friends, as Mario Cuomo used to tell me, Carpe Diem or seize the day. As long as you carry on, so will we. Of course it goes without saying that we love you. 

A Message From the President
alan chartock

Thank You!

By Jun 14, 2018

Thanks to you, the June Fund Drive has come and gone. The Locked Box once again proved that at a time of real turmoil and chaos in this country, a lot of people were able to put their money and their good wishes into a place that would ensure the news and the best in culture and community would face as little interruption as possible. 

The People That Make Us Go

By Alan Chartock Apr 30, 2018

WAMC is such a joy to work at. It really is a team. Many people who listen have no real idea of what it’s like to be part of this operation or about some of the behind-the-scenes players. Let me start with the two mainstays of the place, Stacey Perry Rosenberry and Holly Urban. By no means should my writing about these two remarkable women be taken to minimize the incredible work of all the others who work at the station, some of whom, like the editor of this newsletter, Ashleigh Kinsey, I have already written about.

House Calls

By Apr 2, 2018

This is a column about moderating Medical Monday on Vox Pop.

The problem is that the people who call in rightly believe they should have more time than I might allow. That’s because the phone lines are all always filled up and you want to give everyone a chance. For example, after a caller makes his or her point and we move on, they may call and tell me that they had more to say. Occasionally they will suggest that their particular political agenda may have influenced the decision to limit their time. Sometimes some of these good folks think that fluoridation is a communist plot or that various diseases are caused by some government action or that the chem trails you see in the sky are really people trying to poison the population. But these accusations are few and far between.

From The WAMC Department Of Gray Hair

By Mar 2, 2018

Sometimes programming decisions are mutually exclusive. Take the opera, for instance. 

We know that there are relatively few people who listen to the opera. The big “but” is that those who do listen are passionate about the art form. WAMC has been playing the opera for years. Our philosophy has always been that a great public station will feature programming that may not be readily available and that certainly is the case every Saturday afternoon on WAMC. Imagine you were drawing the audience for opera. The so-called “N” (number) circle would be pretty small compared to the circle representing the audience who listens to news and public affairs on the station. So the question is, should opera take up time during which the majority of listeners would rather be listening to something else? 