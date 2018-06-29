"Thomas Cole And The Garden Of Eden" At Fenimore Art Museum

Let us now travel to Cooperstown, NY where the Fenimore Art Museum’s new exhibit: “Thomas Cole and the Garden of Eden” is now on display. The exhibition centers on Cole’s masterwork “Expulsion from the Garden of Eden,” lent by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and explores his aspirations for landscape painting at the start of his career in the 1820s and early 1830s.

Sixteen original works, including paintings from the Fenimore’s collection and loans from more than a dozen other institutions and private collectors survey the themes of the Garden of Eden. The exhibition also reveals artists that influenced Cole early in his career, such as Asher B. Durand and Thomas Doughty.

Chris Rossi is the Director of Exhibitions at the Fenimore Art Museum.