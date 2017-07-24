Thomas Sadoski In Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow At Williamstown

In The Way We Get By, a new play by Neil LaBute, Beth and Doug wake up after a hook up and deal with the conversation and consequences that sometimes entails. The show is running At the Second Stage Theater in New York City through June 21st.*

Thomas Sadoski plays Doug. Sadoski is a stage and screen actor - in 2011 he originated the role of 'Trip Wyeth' in Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities for which he won an Obie Award and Lucille Lortel Award. He’s worked often on and off-Broadway in New York, as well as appearing all over the country and the world - including in our backyard at New York Stage and FIlm’s Powerhouse season at Vassar and return engagements at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. On screen, recent credits include - HBO’s The Newsroom and the film, Wild.

Thomas Sadoski speaks with us about returning to the work of certain playwrights, pre-performance energey on stage and on screen, and about his love of the Williamstown Theatre Festival.