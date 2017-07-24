Thomas Sadoski In Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow At Williamstown

Obie Award winner and Drama Desk nominee Trip Cullman directs Outer Critics Award nominee and Theater World Award Winner Halley Feiffer’s world premiere of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow: a contemporary adaptation of Chekhov’s Three Sisters. The show runs at The Williamstown Theatre Festival July 26 through August 6.
Thomas Sadoski plays Andrey. Sadoski currently stars on CBS' Life In Pieces. Previous television credits include HBO's The Newsroom, and NBC's The Slap. Broadway credits include Reckless, Reasons to be Pretty, House of Blue Leaves, and Other Desert Cities.
