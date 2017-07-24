Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Thomas Sadoski In Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow At Williamstown

By 1 hour ago
  • artwork for Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
    Artwork by Ligature Creative

Obie Award winner and Drama Desk nominee Trip Cullman directs Outer Critics Award nominee and Theater World Award Winner Halley Feiffer’s world premiere of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow: a contemporary adaptation of Chekhov’s Three Sisters. The show runs at The Williamstown Theatre Festival July 26 through August 6.

Thomas Sadoski plays Andrey. Sadoski currently stars on CBS' Life In Pieces. Previous television credits include HBO's The Newsroom, and NBC's The Slap. Broadway credits include Reckless, Reasons to be Pretty, House of Blue Leaves, and Other Desert Cities.

Micah Stock In Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow At Williamstown

By 1 hour ago
Micah Stock and Joe Donahue
Sarah LaDuke

Our next guest has made quite a splash on Broadway. He made his debut in 2014 in Terrance McNally’s It’s Only a Play starring Nathan Lane. For that role, Micah Stock was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. He was most recently seen on Broadway in last year’s revival of The Front Page also starring Nathan Lane plus John Goodman and John Slattery.

He is spending his summer in the Berkshires starring in not one, but two productions at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. He just finished up a run in Jason Kim's The Model American. Next up, he plays Tuzenbach in Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (as in Costco) - a contemporary adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters opening July 26th on the Nikos Stage.

Cristin Milioti In Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow At Williamstown

By 1 hour ago
Joe Donahue and Cristin Milioti
Sarah LaDuke

Cristin Milioti has had a cool and varied career split between TV, movies and theater over the past decade. Her breakout role came with Once, a Broadway production that won the Tony for Best Musical in 2012, earned her a Tony Nomination for Best Actress and won her a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Before that, she'd already had bit roles in The Sopranos30 Rock and Nurse Jackie. She played Leonardo DiCaprio's wife in The Wolf of Wall Street and became the ill-fated mom in How I Met Your Mother. Most recently, she appeared in David Bowie's off-Broadway musical Lazarus and in Season 2 on FX’s Fargo.

She is now playing Masha in Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow - a contemporary adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters opening July 26th on the Nikos Stage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Good Men Wanted At Powerhouse

By Jul 20, 2017
Good Men Wanted at Vassar and New York Stage and Film's Powerhouse Theatre
Buck Lewis

Vassar College and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theatre’s second mainstage show this summer is Good Men Wanted. The new play is about women who - for varied reasons and to varied ends - disguised themselves as men to fight in the Civil War.

The drama punctuated by explosive dance sequences - choreographed by Ani Taj and set to contemporary pop music. They play is written by Kevin Armento and directed by Jaki Bradley who joins us.

Asia Kate Dillon In Good Men Wanted At Powerhouse

By Jul 20, 2017
Buck Lewis

Good Men Wanted brings to life the incredible true stories of renegade women who disguised themselves as men to fight in the Civil War.

In a searing drama punctuated by explosive dance sequences set to contemporary pop music, five women of vastly different backgrounds become warriors and spies, endure prison camps and midnight raids, and ultimately intersect at America's most storied battlefield, Gettysburg. These unsung heroes circumvented the limitations of their time, with a boldness that speaks loudly to our own.

Good Men Wanted runs at Vassar College and New York Stage and Film's Powerhouse Theatre through July 30th.

Asia Kate Dillon play Albert Cashier. Cashier, born Jennie Irene Hodgers in 1843, was an Irish-born immigrant who served in the Union Army. Dillon is best known for Netflix's Orange is the New Black and Showtime's Billions.