Three Charged In 2017 Shooting Death Of Pittsfield Woman

Three people are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a Pittsfield, Massachusetts woman in October 2017.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said Friday 20-year-old Josiaiah Bynum, 45-year-old Carey Pilot, and 38-year-old Gary Linen have been indicted by a Berkshire County Grand Jury on one count each of first degree murder. The charges stem from the shooting death of 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones on October 2, 2017.

On Friday afternoon, the DA’s office said Bynum, Pilot, and Linen – all of Pittsfield – were expected to be arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court in the near future.