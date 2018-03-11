Three Sickened At Albany Postal Center

Three postal service workers were sickened after encountering an unknown substance at an Albany postal center.

Albany County’s Hazmat Team responded to reports of an unknown substance at the U.S. Postal Processing and Distribution Center on Karner Road around midnight Sunday morning.

Albany County Fire Coordinator Jerry Paris told NewsChannel 13 that three workers developed rash-like symptoms.

All three have since been treated and released.

All staff was evacuated from the building and delivery trucks were recalled.

Authorities believe that the substance has been contained. The postal facility will remain closed Sunday for clean-up.