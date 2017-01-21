Thurman Supervisor Resigns Amid Tensions With New Majority

The town supervisor of Thurman, a small town in Warren County, has resigned.

Supervisor Evelyn Wood wrote a scathing four-page letter stating her resignation from the position she was elected to in 2010 and attacked the three member-majority of the town board whom she has fought with repeatedly since the beginning of the year.

Wood also attacked her opposition’s supporters, writing “nearly half the voting population thought violating the law, back door meetings, cronyism, and secrecy was the way to go.”

The Glens Falls Post-Star reports that Wood was not present at Friday’s scheduled meeting. Board member Cynthia Hyde, after introducing a bill to eliminate the deputy supervisor’s position, has called a special meeting for next week to discuss issues facing the town.

Along with the resignation of another board member, Jey Youngblood, the five-member board is down to three.