Tick-Borne Illness Anaplasmosis Appearing More Frequently In Rensselaer County

By 3 hours ago

A tick-borne illness is becoming more prevalent in Rensselaer County.    

NewsChannel 13 reported that eight cases of anaplasmosis were reported Friday morning alone, and more than 100 cases have been reported in the county since May.     In June the Rensselaer County health department issued an alert about the bacterial infection.  

Symptoms of the disease include headache, fever, chills, muscle aches, and weakness. Some individuals may experience confusion, nausea, vomiting and joint pain. Symptoms appear one to two weeks after the bite of an infected tick.

Tags: 
anaplasmosis
tick-borne illness
bacterial infection
ticks

