Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Tim Federle: Raise Your Voice And Other Advice From The Stage And The Wings

By 24 minutes ago


  If you look for it - you can find a lot of pretty swell life advice in musicals. For instance: you gotta get a gimmick, don’t throw away your shot, and whenever you feel afraid - hold your head erect and whistle a happy tune.

 

Tim Federle’s new book, available this week from Running Press, shares advice he’s learned not from the lyrics in shows - but from performing in musicals on Broadway, around the U.S. and abroad. Life is Like a Musical: How to Live, Love, and Lead Like A Star features chapters entitled “Be a Good Scene Partner,” “Go Where the Love Is,” “Put on a Happy Face,”  and 47 others for a total of 50 tips pulled from years of theater experience.

 

Federle is the best-selling author of cocktail books Tequila Mockingbird and Gone with the Gin and the novels Better Nate Than Ever and The Great American Whatever.

 

Tags: 
tim federle
musical theater
life
behavior
advice
broadway
self-care

Related Content

Do The (Cocktail) Twist With Tim Federle In Hudson

By Jan 30, 2015

    Tim Federle was a dancer on Broadway until a few years ago. Now he’s an author who has has - so far - released 4 books. (His fifth - a picture book, is due out later this year.) Two of his books, Better Nate Than Ever! and Five, Six, Seven, Nate!, are about Nate Foster - a small-town boy with big Broadway dreams. The books are aimed at middle school theater-geeks trying to find their footing. Better Nate Than Ever! was named a New York Times Notable Book of the Year, a Publishers' Weekly Best Book of the Year, and a Slate Favorite Book of the Year.

  Federle's other two books are Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist and Hickory Daiquiri Dock: Cocktails with a Nursery Rhyme Twist. The former containing instruction for boozy-bevs with names like Love in the Time of Kahlúa, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margarita, and Vermouth the Bell Tolls; and the latter sharing shaker-ready recipes for Old MacDonald Had a Flask, Baa, Baa, Black Russian, Jack and Coke (and Jill).

On Thursday, February 5th, the Campaign for the New Hudson Area Library will be hosting Federle at Café Le Perche in Hudson, NY from 6 – 8pm. The restaurant will offer a selection of Federle’s drink recipes for sale to guests and The Spotty Dog Books and Ale, will be selling Federle’s books. 

Frankly, My Dear, I Don't Give A Dram

By Nov 25, 2015
Book Cover - Gone with the Gin by Tim Federle

  Whether we’re ready or not -- the holiday season is upon us. Time for family visits, parties with friends and co-workers, and attempts at general merriment. These are also the weeks and months when the best films of the year start showing up on movie theater screens.

Tim Federle’s newest mixology book combines those two interests: cocktails and movies. Gone with the Gin: Cocktails with a Hollywood Twist follows Federle’s Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist and Hickory Daiquiri Dock: Cocktails with a Nursery Rhyme Twist.

Federle is also the author of the best-selling Better Nate Than Ever and Five Six Seven Nate. His kids book is called Tommy Can’t Stop. Before he was an author he was a dancer, performing on Broadway in Gypsy, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Little Mermaid, and Billy Elliot: The Musical.

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Working at the Pleasure of the "President" - and the First Treasury Secretary

By Jul 26, 2013
THE LINDNER STUDIO LLC

    In 2008, the musical In The Heights was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won Best New Musical, Choreography, Orchestrations, and Score. It was also nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and it introduced the world at large to the diverse and impressive talents of its writer, composer, lyricist, and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The writer, composer, actor worked with Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents on the 2009 Broadway revival of West Side Story - specifically swapping out English lyrics for Spanish in portions of songs sung by the Puerto Rican characters; he performed in the City Center Encores presentation of Merrily We Roll Along in 2012; and he co-wrote the music and lyrics for Bring it On: The Musical - which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best New Musical this past Broadway season.

Tanglewood - Bernadette Peters

By Jul 6, 2012
Stu Rosner

Star of stage and screen (large and small), Bernadette Peters, will perform withe Keith Lockhart and The Boston Pops in the Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA on Sunday, July 8th at 2:30pm.

We welcome her to the show and speak with her about Sondheim, The Muppets, Broadway Barks, and more.

Aaron Tveit In Barrington Stage's 'Company' Through September 10

By Aug 25, 2017
James Ludwig and Aaron Tveit in Company at Barrington Stage
Daniel Rader

This week, Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA announced an extension of its production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, directed by Julianne Boyd. The show was scheduled to play on The Boyd-Quinson Mainstage through September 2nd, and now Bobby will be side-by-side with his friends, driving his dates crazy, and waiting through the 10th.

Aaron Tveit plays Bobby at Barrington Stage. On Broadway he’s appeared in Hairspray, Wicked, Next to Normal, and Catch Me If You Can. He played Enjolras in the film of Les Miserables starring Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, television credits include Gossip Girl, Graceland, FOX’s Grease Live - and other programs not starting with "G".