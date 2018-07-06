Tony Fogg And Mark Volpe

As the season hits its stride at Tanglewood, we speak to a man who not only is keeping the plates spinning here, he is also has an eye on Boston and even working on programming for future years here at Tanglewood.

Tony Fogg has been Artistic Administrator of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1994 and assists the Music Director in the planning and selection of all BSO concerts and repertoire.

A pianist by training, he is one of our favorites to chat with and it is a great pleasure to welcome Tony back to our Roundtable as he joins us and Mark Volpe for a look at the next several weeks here on the Tanglewood campus.