Top Stories: Inter-Korean Talks Open; A Quiet Night At The Oscars

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Roger Bannister, First Runner To Break 4 Minute Mile Mark, Dies At 88.

-- A Year After Envelope Pandemonium, A Ho-Hum Night Is Just What The Oscars Ordered.

-- South Korean Delegation Arrives In Pyongyang For Talks With North Korea.

-- This Chef Lost 50 Pounds And Reversed Pre-Diabetes With A Digital Program.

And here are more early headlines:

Growing GOP Rift Over Trump's Proposed Steel Tariffs. (Politico)

Trump Meets Israeli Leader Today At White House. (Reuters)

West Virginia Teacher Walkout Continues. (West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Storm To Bring Blizzard Conditions To Central U.S. (Weather.com)

A Second Nor'Easter Could Strike The U.S. East Coast. (CNN)

Woman Wins Conch Shell Blowing Contest, Receives Proposal. (WQAM)

