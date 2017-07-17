Related Program: 
Top Vermont Politicians Tout Medicaid, Pan Federal Health Care Bill

    Bipartisan group of Vermont leaders meet at Statehouse in Montpelier to decry federal health care bill
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont's Republican Governor Phil Scott, the three members of its congressional delegation and other top state politicians say the health care plan being considered in the U.S. Senate would be devastating for the state.

Scott was joined Monday at the Statehouse by Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, independent Senator Bernie Sanders, Democratic Congressman Peter Welch and bipartisan legislative leaders.

They agreed with House Speaker Mitzi Johnson that while reforms are needed, the proposed bill would have severe consequences for Vermonters.  “The bill that’s being considered right now in Washington is morally bankrupt and fiscally it is short-sighted, selfish and idiotic.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indefinitely postponed a roll call on the bill that had been planned for this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.
 

